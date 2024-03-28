Ad Spending on Linear TV Down 7% in February, Guideline Says

Ad spending on linear TV was down 7% in February, according to Guideline, owner of media tracking and analytics service Standard Media Index.

The February decline dropped spending on linear TV to its lowest level since 2017, when SMI started tracking U.S. spending.

Spending on online video and over-the-top spending was up 43% for the month.

Overall U.S. ad spending jumped 10% in February compared to the same period a year ago, following on similarly strong performance in January.

Guildline noted that February was the weakest month in 2023, especially compared to 2022, when NBCUniversal covered the Winter Olympics.

Digital media was up 22% in February, topping a 60% share of advertising spending for the first time.

Traditional media fell 6%.