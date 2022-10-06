After SMI, SQAD Acquisitions, Dreamscape Adds Senior Executives
Dmitri Zolotkovsky named CFO, Dave Hogan to CTO, Rose Zory becomes chief human resources officer and Harmon Lyons appointed GM
Private Equity firm GTCR, which acquired Standard Media Index and SQAD, said it has added four senior executives to its marketing technology company PC Dreamscape.
David Hogan, previously with Mediaocean, was named chief technology officer; Dmitri Zolotkovsky from OpenSlate, becomes CFO; Harmon Lyons, previously with TransUnion, was named executive VP and general manager and Rose Zory of Integral Ad Science, was tapped as chief human resources officer.
“We are at a pivotal moment in the advertising industry where accurate tracking of ad spend patterns is increasingly crucial to understanding the health of the marketplace and driving media strategies,” said Scott Knoll, CEO of PC Dreamscape.
“Our combined robust insights from SMI and SQAD are a source of truth as we navigate the path ahead where fears of recession loom, Knoll said. “Under the guidance and expertise of our expanded leadership team, Dreamscape - and the companies under it - will further solidify itself as a leader in the advertising space and continue to expand the scope and functionality of our solutions to further help our clients.”
GTCR was founded in 1980 in Chicago and follows what it calls The Leadership Strategy by finding and partnering with management leader to build company through acquisitions and organic growth, investment more than $20 billion in 250 companies.
It formed Dreamscape as a partnership with Knoll, David Hahn and Michael Iantosca to build a marketing technology business. ■
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
