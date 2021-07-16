Ad-ID Names Yonah Levenson VP, Group Director of Info Services

Yonah Levenson was named VP and group director of information services for Ad-ID, a joint venture of the American Association of Advertising Agencies and the Association of National Advertisers.

Ad-ID is a 12-character code for identifying advertising assets across media platforms.

Levenson, previously manager of metadata strategy and taxonomy governance at WarnerMedia, will lead a team of data specialists to broaden Ad-ID’s metadata and taxonomy to meet industry demand for information about advertising assets.

"Yonah's vast industry experience and data asset acumen signals Ad-ID's heightened commitment to data and information as we continue to evolve capabilities reflecting the expanding needs of the industry, “ said Marla Kaplowitz, CEO of the 4As.

Before WarnerMedia, Levenson was with HBO. Earlier she held management and analyst roles at Pearson Education, Data Conversion Laboratory, and HarperCollins Publishers.

“Ad-ID creates more value across the advertising industry by providing and applying enriched taxonomies across all assets and platforms,” Levenson said. “I am honored to have the opportunity to help shape the future of this important service, and I look forward to leading a team of exceptional talent as we develop the next generation of metadata tools for U.S. advertisers.”