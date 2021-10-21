Ad Agency Whitehardt Picks Nielsen for Local TV Measurement

Ad agency Whitehardt Inc. said it signed a multi-year agreement with Nielsen, which will provide local TV measurement in all markets.

Whitehardt, based in Nashville, specializes in working with law firm clients. It provides national and local media TV and digital buying services.

“Nielsen’s continued enhancement of local TV measurement provides us the ability to plan and execute our media campaigns with confidence,” said Kylie Murdock, director of local media at Whitehardt. “As TV viewership evolves, it’s critical to understand the shifting viewing behaviors and have a complete picture of each local market. As an agency that is relentlessly results-driven, Nielsen’s insights will enhance our efforts to deliver great results for our clients.”

Murdock said that Nielsen’s plans to shift to impression-based measurement was a positive factor.

“Nielsen’s move to impressions is great news for us, and we have successfully utilized impression-based buying since 2016. Using impressions has shown to be more efficient when negotiating with station representatives, and getting the value that our clients deserve,” she said.

Nielsen battles Comscore in local ratings. The Media Rating Council suspended accreditation for Nielsen’s Local People Meter and Set Meter Market services in September.

“Whitehardt is a valued client, industry leader, and a trailblazer in media buying, as demonstrated by their use of impression based buying,” said David Hohman, managing director, Nielsen Media Demand Side at Nielsen. “We are excited to be able to provide them with sophisticated tools and insights that will accelerate results and increase ROI.”