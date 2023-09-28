Actors Union and Studios Returning To Bargaining Table On October 2

The actors union, SAG-AFTRA and the Association of Motion Picture and Television Producers said they will resume negotiations on a new contract on October 2.

A joint statement from SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP specified that “several executives from AMPTP member companies will be in attendance."

The announcement follows the end of the strike by the Writers Guild of America at 12:01am PT on Wednesday. The writers have been on picket lines since May.

Union officials have recommended the proposed new contract and gave the OK for writers to return to work, pending ratification by members.

The strike ended after senior media company executives personally joined the bargaining.

SAG-AFTRA went on strike in July , joining the writers, effectively shutting down production of nearly all theatrical films and scripted television shows.

With the end of the writers strike, some talk shows have started making plans to produce new episodes.