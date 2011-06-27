'Access Hollywood Live' Coming Back for Season Two

NBCUniversal has renewed its slow roll-out, Access Hollywood Live, for a second season, said Barry Wallach, president of NBCUniversal Domestic Television Distribution on Monday (June 27).

The show, which features Billy Bush and Kat Hoover talking live about the entertainment news of the day, has been airing on NBC and Fox owned stations in 15 markets since September. This fall, the show will add stations including NBC's WRC Washington, D.C., and WTVJ Miami, and KCRA Sacramento, WTMJ Milwaukee, WGBA Green Bay, and WNDU South Bend.

According to NBCU, Access Hollywood Live improved time periods by 13% in the May 2011 sweep, and likewise improved 13% compared to its September premiere. The show also improves time periods among the key female demographics it's trying to reach, boosting time periods among women 25-54 by an average of 75%.

Access Hollywood Live is executive produced by Access Hollywood's Rob Silverstein and the Access Hollywood team live from Los Angeles.