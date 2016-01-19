Abrego, Corwin Reupped at Endemol Shine North America

Complete Coverage: NATPE 2016

Endemol Shine has renewed the deals of coCEOs Cris Abrego and Charlie Corwin and expanded their duties to add oversight of the company’s Latin American operations. Both have been named cochairmen of Endemol Shine Americas, while remaining coCEOs of Endemol Shine North America. The two report to Sophie Turner Laing, CEO of Endemol Shine Group.

"Alongside strong ratings and new pickups in scripted, non-scripted and digital, Charlie and Cris' first year leading Endemol Shine North America as a combined business has seen significant success in the U.S. Hispanic market and Mexico,” said Sophie Turner Laing said in a statement. “This creates a solid foundation for greater collaboration throughout the Americas under their guidance and having them in these expanded roles will help further leverage our strengths across these key markets.”

Abrego and Corwin originally were named cochairmen and coCEOs of Endemol Shine North America in October 2014, as part of the joint venture that created Endemol Shine Group.

Since then, the two executives have overseen the integration of the Endemol USA and Shine America teams, creating new scripted, unscripted and Latino divisions. Over the last year, the company has produced nearly 1,000 hours of programming across 30 networks including Fox’s and CBS’ 2015 summer series MasterChef and Big Brother and Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

The company has recently landed a straight-to-series order at CBS for Shine TV format Hunted, as well as a full-season pickup for the Jim Carrey-produced dramedy I’m Dying Up Here for Showtime. Abrego and Corwin have also overseen the launch of two digital networks under the company’s Endemol Beyond USA banner and started a live TV unit that recently produced the second annual Pitbull’s New Year’s Revolution for Fox.

In the Hispanic market, Endemol Shine Latino just launched Gran Hermano on Telemundo, the first Spanish-language version of Big Brother to air in the U.S. and recently produced initial seasons of both Big Brother and MasterChef in Mexico. Later this year, Endemol Shine Latino will produce its first scripted series El Vato for NBCUniverso.

Endemol Shine North America includes subsidiary production companies Authentic Entertainment, Original Media, True Entertainment and 51 Minds. Ryan Seacrest Productions joined Endemol Shine North America’s team of unscripted subsidiary production companies at the start of the year.