ABC’s Owned Stations Celebrate 100 Years of Disney With Special

The ABC Owned Television Stations salute their parent company when the 30-minute special Disney100: The Exhibition–Making the Magic debuts March 23 on WPVI Philadelphia and across the station group on linear, digital and streaming platforms. Hosted by Alicia Vitarelli and TaRhonda Thomas of WPVI Philadelphia, the special will also be available on Localish and Hulu.

Disney was founded in 1923. Disney100: The Exhibition debuted at The Franklin Institute in Philadelphia (opens in new tab) on February 18, featuring more than 250 artifacts and works of art, costumes, props and memorabilia. The exhibit runs through August before it travels to other destinations across the United States. A second unit of the exhibition opens in Munich in April.

The artifacts include Disneyland Employee Badge No. 1, issued in 1955; costumes from Black Panther and Enchanted; and the lightsaber hilt Daisy Ridley used in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

In the TV special, viewers pay a visit to the Walt Disney Archives in Burbank to see how the 15,000-square-foot exhibition was produced and will have an insider’s look into how Disney has created some of its most popular characters, films, shows and attractions. The special will also document how the Walt Disney Archives crafted the 10 themed galleries at The Franklin Institute.

“Disney100: The Exhibition — Making the Magic will reveal how the philosophies of visionary filmmaker and innovator Walt Disney laid the foundation for The Walt Disney Company,” the ABC Owned Stations said. “From the contract that established the company and the creation of Mickey Mouse to immersive theme parks and blockbuster films such as Frozen and Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, viewers will experience incredible moments from Disney’s rich legacy.”

ABC’s owned stations include WABC New York, KABC Los Angeles, WLS Chicago and KTRK Houston. ■