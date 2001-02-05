ABC takes Tuesday

ABC's The Mole

isn't as big a temptation for viewers as Fox's reality rival Temptation Island, but a combination of The Mole and NYPD Blue did boost ABC to a network win in the adults 18-49 demographic (5.4 rating/14 share) last Tuesday. Second place went to Fox (5.1/13), propelled by a strong performance by That '70s Show. Scoring a 5.4/14 in adults 18-49 (Temptation Island logs ratings around 8.0), The Mole posted its top performance in that bracket since its debut. Week to week, The Mole was up 12% in the adults 18-49 demo. Also, The Mole delivered its strongest ratings to date among men 18-49 (5.2/13) and men 18-34 (5.9/17). However, in adults 18-49, That '70s Show

(7.2/19) beat The Mole and also tripped up NBC's Frasier, taking the crown for the category during the 8 p.m. hour. ABC's NYPD Blue grabbed the 10 p.m. adults 18-49 title (6.0/16).

As for NBC, midseason entry Three Sisters

won its 9:30 p.m. time period in both adults 18-49 (6.9 rating/17 share) and total viewers (14.7 million) for the fourth straight time, according to Nielsen Media Research. Also, Three Sisters retained 97% of its Frasier (7.1/17) lead-in. Overall, NBC's Tuesday prime time lineup finished with a 4.7/12 in adults 18-49, behind ABC and Fox.