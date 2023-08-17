ABC Stations in New York, Philadelphia, Raleigh-Durham to Premiere 10 A.M. News

ABC Owned Television Stations president Chad Matthews on the news set of WABC, one of the three ABC stations bowing a 10 a.m. newscast.

ABC Owned Television Stations will debut 10 a.m. weekday newscasts in New York, Philadelphia and Raleigh-Durham starting September 11. The newscast will succeed Tamron Hall in the slot as it shifts to 2 p.m. weekdays.

WABC New York, WPVI Philadelphia and WTVD Raleigh-Durham will premiere the 10 a.m. program.

“Tamron has had an exceptional year, and I know this move will grow her incredibly passionate Tam Fam even more,” said Chad Matthews, president, ABC Owned Television Stations. “And the addition of local news programming at 10 a.m. — led by these extraordinary teams — will allow us to dig even deeper into the topics and events that showcase our local communities and the issues most impacting them, as well as extend and expand upon breaking news and topics being discussed on Good Morning America and Live with Kelly and Mark.”

WABC will have Shirleen Allicot and Mike Marza anchor the newscast. Sam Champion and Dani Beckstrom will report on weather.

WPVI will have Alicia Vitarelli, Alyana Gomez and Nydia Han anchor, with Karen Rogers handling weather.

WTVD has John Clark and Barbara Gibbs as anchors, and Kweilyn Murphy doing weather.

There are eight stations in the ABC group.