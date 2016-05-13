ABC Renews ‘O’Neals’, ‘The Catch’, ‘American Crime’

Complete Coverage: Upfronts 2016

UPDATED: ABC’s 2016-2017 grid is emerging, with the network giving a second season to comedies Dr. Ken and The Real O’Neals and drama The Catch. American Crime, from John Ridley, is back for season three. Last Man Standing returns for season six.

In terms of new series, ABC picked up ABC Studios’ Still Star Crossed, a Romeo and Juliet-themed period drama from Shondaland. Heather Mitchell (Scandal, Grey’s Anatomy) is the writer and executive producer, and Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers and Michael Goldstein are executive producers. Michael Offer is executive producer and director of the pilot.

Conviction is a legal drama from The Mark Gordon Company and ABC Studios. It’s cocreated by writer Liz Friedman and director Liz Friedlander.

Drama Notorious, from Sony Pictures Television and ABC Studios, is inspired by the true-life stories of criminal defense attorney Mark Geragos and cable news producer Wendy Walker, who are executive producers. Josh Berman and Allie Hagan write and executive produce. Piper Perabo and Daniel Sunjata star.

Drama Time After Time is based on the movie and book of the same name, and comes from executive producer/writer Kevin Williamson. It sees H.G. Wells transported to modern day Manhattan in pursuit of Jack the Ripper.

Time After Time is produced by Outerbanks Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. Television Williamson and Marcos Siega are executive producers.

Comedy Downward Dog, based on a web series, is about a struggling millennial, from the point of view of her lonely dog. Creators Samm Hodges and Michael Killen will executive produce with Mosaic Media Group’s Jimmy Miller and Sam Hansen, and Animal’s Kathy Dziubek.

The series is from Legendary Television and ABC Studios. Lee Eisenberg and Gene Stupnitsky were executive producers of the pilot.

ABC also picked up an untitled Sarah Dunn comedy, formerly known as The Second Fattest Housewife in Westport. Katie Otto stars as the endomorphic housewife. Dunn wrote the project, which is produced by Kapital Entertainment and ABC Studios. Aaron Kaplan, Rick Weiner and Kenny Schwartz are executive producers and Ruben Fleischer is director and EP.

Imaginary Mary, a live action/CGI hybrid comedy from the team at The Goldbergs, features Jenna Elfman, whose career-minded character falls in love with a divorced father with three kids. The show comes from Adam F. Goldberg, David Guarascio and Doug Robinson.

The series is from Sony Pictures Television, Happy Madison and ABC Studios.

ABC also ordered the comedy Speechless, starring Minnie Driver, about the mother of a special needs child. The series is from Twentieth Century Fox Television and ABC Studios. Scott Silveri writes and is executive producer, along with Jake Kasdan and Melvin Mar.

Those not making the renewal list include Agent Carter, Nashville, Castle and The Muppets.