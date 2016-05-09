ABC Picks Up Kiefer Sutherland Conspiracy Thriller

Kiefer Sutherland, who so gamely kept our nation safe on Fox’s 24, returns to primetime as Tom Kirkman, a cabinet member who unexpectedly becomes president after an attack on Washington in Designated Survivor, which was picked up by ABC. Sutherland’s character “will struggle to prevent the country and his own family from falling into chaos, as he is thrust into one of the most difficult presidencies in history,” said ABC.

Designated Survivor is from The Mark Gordon Company and ABC Studios. David Guggenheim is creator and executive producer, with Sutherland, Gordon, Simon Kinberg, Nick Pepper, Suzan Bymel and Aditya Sood also in the exec producer ranks. Paul McGuigan directed the first episode.

Natascha McElhone, Maggie Q and Kal Penn join Sutherland in the cast.

Across the dial, Fox is rebooting Sutherland’s old 24 franchise next season with 24: Legacy.