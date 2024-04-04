ABC Renews Dramas ‘9-1-1’, ‘Will Trent’

ABC has renewed the dramas 9-1-1 and Will Trent. Season eight of 9-1-1 has been ordered, as has season three of Will Trent.

Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear created first-responders drama 9-1-1, which had six seasons on Fox before it moved to ABC last year. It is produced by 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television and Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision.

Season seven began March 14, with 11.76 million watching the premiere, according to ABC, a cumulative audience over the first seven days.

Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Jennifer Love Hewitt and Oliver Stark are in the 9-1-1 cast.

Ramón Ródriguez in ABC’s ‘Will Trent’ (Image credit: ABC/Art Streiber)

Executive producers are Murphy, Falchuck, Bassett, Krause, Minear, Alexis Martin Woodall and Juan Carlos Coto.

Speaking at the TCA Winter Press Tour in February, Minear said 9-1-1 is more than a disaster show. “It can be a rom-com, it can be a soap, it can be satire, it can be a heartbreaking melodrama,” he said. “It can be all of those things in the same episode.”

Will Trent is based on the Karin Slaughter book series about a Georgia Bureau of Investigation agent with a difficult background.

Season two debuted February 20. Ramón Rodríguez plays Trent. Sonja Sohn, Erika Christensen and Iantha Richardson are also in the cast.

Executive producers are Liz Heldens, Daniel Thomsen, Karin Slaughter and Oly Obst.

Will Trent is produced by 20th Television.