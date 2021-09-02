ABC Preps Latest Installment of One America OTT Series
Week-long programing is eighth installment
ABC has released the trailer for the eighth installment of its One America streamed news series.
That comes just in time to kick off Hispanic Heritage Month (which is actually Hispanic Heritage 30 days, starting Sept. 15 and ending Oct. 15).
Our America: Todos Unidos, a weeklong special, streams Sept. 15 on the web sites of ABC's eight owned TV stations and will also be available on ABC's almost three dozen connected TV apps on Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Roku, and Hulu.
"From actors and activists to business owners who are keeping traditions alive, the hourlong news special shines a light on diverse voices from the Hispanic community honoring their heritage, celebrating their culture and expressing their identity," ABC said.
The series was helmed by the ABC-owned stations' Race and Culture Content EPs Mariel Myers, Porsha Grant and Nzinga Blake.
