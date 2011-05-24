ABC to Premiere ABC Weekend Adventure on Sept. 3

Litton Entertainment unveiled the all-new six-hour kids' block that will launch Sept. 3 on the ABC-owned stations and on most ABC affiliates. Litton CEO Dave Morgan announced the shows at the ABC Board of Governors' meeting in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

"ABC Weekend Adventure is a compelling group of programs that will engage viewers of all ages and particularly 13-16 year olds," said Morgan in a statement. "Today marks the beginning of a new chapter in broadcasting's mission to serve the educational needs of America's families."

Litton is producing and distributing ABC Weekend Adventure, which is comprised of six half-hour educational and informational series, all shot in high definition. Each show is aimed at 13- to 16-year-olds and takes on a different topic, including ecology, volunteerism and healthy living.

Jack Hanna, the Tyler Perry of wildlife series, will premiere his new show, Jack Hanna's Wild Countdown. Each week, Hanna will count down an animal-focused top-ten list, not unlike what Late Show withDavid Letterman, a show on which Hanna has been a frequent guest, does each night.

While Hanna stays on land, Discovery and Animal Planet's Jeff Corwin takes viewers under water as host of Ocean Mysteries, based out of Atlanta's Georgia Aquarium.

Continuing with the exploration theme, adventurer Richard Wiese will take viewers all over the world in Born to Explore.

The focus swings from the external to the internal as Mark Koops, creator and producer of NBC's The Biggest Loser, tells stories about teens that are changing the world through philanthropy with Agents of Change.

In The Delicious Adventures of Claire Thomas, host Thomas and producers Tom Lynch and Lee Gaither explore ways for teens to enjoy both good food and healthy lifestyles.

Finally, Culture Click goes where teens live, exploring the world of social media and culture in a news magazine format. Culture Click will be hosted by E!'s Nzinga Blake.

"ABC Weekend Adventure will ensure that our television stations continue to provide quality educational, entertaining programming for our audience. This fresh and dynamic slate is an exciting educational adventure that compels viewers to participate in their world," said Bill Hoffman, VP/GM of WSB Atlanta, in a statement.

In tandem with the programming line-up, Morgan also announced the formation of ABC Weekend Adventure's E/I Advisory Board, a group of experts that will advise Litton on program content and ensure that the block remains in compliance with the FCC's E/I rules.