ABC Picks Five Pilots to Go Into Production

ABC said it has picked up options on actors in order to be reach to be shoot several pilots once production can safely begin.

The pilots that are ready to go are Rebel starring Andy Garcia and Katey Sagal; Harlem’s Kitchen; the comedy Bossy (previously called Kids Matter Now); Home Economics with Topher Grace; and Work Wife, inspired by Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.

Three other pilots have been sent back for a second cycle of development: Adopted, National Parks Service (previously ISB) and Triage.

The Walt Disney Co.-owned network said decisions will be made later on Prospect, Wreckage and the Untitled Kapneck/Holland Project, which is also known as Wild Child.

Not in ABC’s announcement, so presumably not going forward, are The Brides, Thirtysomething(else) and Valley Trash.