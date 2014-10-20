ABC Owned Stations to Launch 'The F.A.B.' Next Fall

The ABC Owned Television Stations Group will launch Disney-ABC’s new panel talker, The F.A.B., in September 2015, the company said Monday.

The F.A.B. stars Tyra Banks as the panel’s moderator, as well as Chrissy Teigen, Joe Zee, Lauren Makk and Leah Ashley. Teigen, who’s married to crooner John Legend, is a Sports Illustrated cover model, social media buff and foodie. Zee is editor-in-chief and executive creative officer of Yahoo Fashion and Entertainment Tonight’s resident fashion expert. Makk is an interior design professional, while Ashley is a YouTube star.

"Tyra and her panel of lifestyle experts share a chemistry that is energetic and extremely entertaining," said Rebecca Campbell, president of the ABC Owned Television Stations Group, in a statement.

The ABC group, composed of eight stations, represents 23% of the nation’s TV households and six of the top ten markets.

“At 40, Tyra has never been more relevant than she is today and her massive and growing digital footprint exemplifies her connection with women of all ages,” said Lisa Hackner, executive vice president, daytime and syndicated programming, ABC Entertainment Group, in a statement. “Tyra has curated a fresh and authentic panel of co-hosts that is diverse in expertise, digitally connected and also share a magical chemistry. Having the support of these formidable stations is a testament to the show and the perfect timing of this program.”

The talk show — which will take on such topics as food, fashion, and beauty — will broadcast from Los Angeles with Banks serving as executive producer. It will be produced by Disney-ABC’s Summerdale Productions and distributed by Disney-ABC Domestic Television.