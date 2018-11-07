ABC Orders Full Seasons of ‘The Kids Are Alright’, ‘Splitting Up Together’

ABC has ordered full seasons of rookie comedy The Kids Are Alright and sophomore comedy Splitting Up Together. Both shows air on Tuesdays.

The Kids Are Alright debuted Oct. 16, leading out of The Conners. The show comes from ABC Studios and was created by Tim Doyle, who is an executive producer. It is inspired by Doyle’s childhood, growing up one of many, many sons in the family.

The cast includes Michael Cudlitz as Mike, Mary McCormack as Peggy, Sam Straley as Lawrence, Caleb Foote as Eddie, Sawyer Barth as Frank, Christopher Paul Richards as Joey, Jack Gore as Timmy, Andy Walken as William and Santino Barnard as Pat. Randall Einhorn is also an executive producer.

Based on a Danish series, Splitting Up Together is developed for American television by Emily Kapnek. She’s an executive producer, along with Ellen DeGeneres, Dean Holland and Jeff Kleeman.

The show is about a divorced couple that continues to share their house so they can both parent their three children. Jenna Fischer plays Lena, Oliver Hudson is Martin, Bobby Lee portrays Arthur, Diane Farr plays Maya and Lindsay Price plays Camille.

Mette Heeno, Mie Andreasen and Hella Joof are also executive producers. The series is produced by Piece of Pie Productions and A Very Good Production in association with Warner Bros. Television.