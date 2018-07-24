ABC Premieres ‘The Conners’ Oct. 16

ABC’s new season kicks off Monday, Sept. 24, with the 27 installment of Dancing with the Stars debuting, followed by the season premiere of rookie smash The Good Doctor.

The Conners, the Roseanne spinoff, debuts Tuesday, Oct. 16. That project was announced June 21 and stars John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson and Michael Fishman. The Rookie, starring Nathan Fillion as one of the newest, and oldest, police trainees in Los Angeles, starts Oct. 16 as well. The Kids Are Alright, inspired by creator Tim Doyle’s Irish-Catholic upbringing in the turbulent ’70s, also debuts that night, as do Black-ish and Splitting Up Together.

New drama A Million Little Things, about a group of friends coping with an unexpected loss, premieres Wednesday, Sept. 26. Single Parents, about a group of adults who lean on each other to raise their children while trying to hold on to their personal lives, also premieres Sept. 26.

The Goldbergs, American Housewife and Modern Family return that day too.

Grey’s Anatomy kicks off its 15th season with a two-hour premiere on Thursday, Sept. 27, followed by the fifth season premiere of How to Get Away with Murder. Station 19 returns the following Thursday, Oct. 4.

Friday nights herald the return of TGIF on ABC, which first launched the programming block nearly 30 years ago. Fresh Off the Boat and Speechless start Friday, Oct. 5, followed by Child Support with Ricky Gervais and Fred Savage.

Dancing with the Stars: Juniors, which will pair celebrity kids with professional junior ballroom dancers, launches with a two-hour premiere on Sunday, Oct. 7.

Shark Tank celebrates its 200th episode and 10th season premiere Oct. 7.

The Alec Baldwin Show, featuring Baldwin conducting in-depth conversations with today’s most intriguing personalities, premieres Sunday, Oct. 14.