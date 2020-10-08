ABC News Hosts Biden Town Hall October 15

ABC will host a town hall with Joe Biden, former vice president and the Democratic presidential nominee, October 15. George Stephanopoulos, chief anchor at ABC News, will moderate. The event happens in Philadelphia during primetime.

President Trump and Biden were scheduled to debate October 15 in Miami, but Trump’s COVID issues appear to have cancelled the event. The Commission on Presidential Debates proposed a remote debate that night, but Trump dismissed the idea as “ridiculous.”

ABC News senior executive producer Marc Burstein is the executive producer of the town hall.

NBC News hosted a primetime Biden town hall October 5.