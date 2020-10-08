Trump Says He Won't Do Virtual Debate

The Commission on Presidential Debates has decided the second of three presidential debates is going to be virtual after President Trump tested positive for COVID-19 and was briefly hospitalized, but in response the President told Fox Business he would not participate.

The debate was to have been Oct. 15 at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami, Fla., a state with the third-most COVID-19 cases in the country, and was to be moderated by CNN's Steve Scully.

"I'm not going to do a virtual debate," he told Fox Business' Maria Bartiromo. "I'm not going to waste my time on a virtual debate; that's not what debating is all about. You sit behind a computer and do a debate; it's ridiculous," he He also said CNN's Scully was a "never Trumper." The President also said the commission and the media were trying to protect Biden.

Trump told Bartiromo he was feeling better and would even like to do a rally.