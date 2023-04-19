ABC News, George Stephanopoulos, AP Partner on KKK Documentary

ABC News is partnering with The Associated Press on a documentary about the Ku Klux Klan. George Stephanopoulos is producing the film, about the infiltration of the Klan in Florida by a former Army infantryman named Joe Moore.

Grand Knighthawk: Infiltrating the KKK premieres April 27 on Hulu. The project represents the first collaboration between ABC News and The Associated Press.

The documentary follows Moore, an undercover source working for the FBI. Told through firsthand accounts and undercover audio and video recordings, Moore’s operation exposes white supremacy in the Deep South and what ABC News calls “its troubling intersection with law enforcement.”

AP journalist Jason Dearen’s investigative series “The Badge and the Cross” is source material for the documentary. The project began in 2015 and centered on three prison guards who authorities had arrested for plotting a former inmate’s murder, and the FBI’s discovery that those guards were klansmen. In 2020, Dearen received transcripts from the trial of the KKK members and learned that an FBI informant by the name of Joe Moore was the star witness.

“Joe Moore’s story is chilling and instructive,” said Stephanopoulos, Good Morning America and This Week anchor. “I’m grateful to Jason Dearen for uncovering it, and I’m honored to work with The Associated Press to bring this story to a wider audience.”

Grand Knighthawk: Infiltrating the KKK is produced by George Stephanopoulos Productions and ABC News Studios in collaboration with The Associated Press. Jennifer Joseph is the executive producer for George Stephanopoulos Productions.

“The Associated Press is pleased to work with ABC News to bring to light a chilling investigation into the ongoing problem of extremist infiltration into U.S. law enforcement agencies,” said AP acting Global Investigative Editor Alison Kodjak. “The documentary reveals in granular detail an important story of systemic corruption.”