ABC News Names New Bureau Chiefs in Los Angeles, London

ABC News has named Bonnie Mclean director and Los Angeles bureau chief, Dimitrije Stejic director and London bureau chief and Andrea Owen executive director and deputy Washington, D.C., bureau chief.

ABC News VP of global newsgathering Katie den Daas shared the promotions with staff.

Mclean has nearly 25 years at ABC News. She had been deputy bureau chief prior to her promotion and will report to Michael Kreisel. “Bonnie has been instrumental in our news coverage on the west coast, championing stories from everywhere between Los Angeles and Dallas, and helping to grow our L.A. bureau,” said den Daas.

David Herndon had been L.A. bureau chief.

Stejic joined ABC News in 1992. He will report to Kirit Radia, ABC News director of international news. Den Daas called him “an integral part of the international news team for more than 30 years, and noted that he has planned and executed coverage for 13 Royal events.

Den Daas had been London bureau chief.

Owen has spent 30 years at ABC News, starting as an intern in London. She will report to Jonathan Greenberger. “Andrea has been a consistent contributor on both the editorial side and operational side of the business,” den Daas said.

“I am confident that Bonnie, Dimitrije and Andrea will continue to bring immense value to our coverage, as we continue to collaborate across shows and platforms each and every day,” den Daas said.