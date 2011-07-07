ABC Licenses 'All My Children,' 'One Life to Live' to Prospect Park
ABC's long-running soaps All
My Children and One Life to Live have
been licensed to media and production company Prospect Park, it was jointly announced
Thursday.
The agreement, brokered by Disney/ABC Domestic
Television Group, allows media company
Prospect Park to continue production of the soaps, which are scheduled to
broadcast their final episodes on ABC on Friday, Sept. 23 (All My Children) and January 2012 (One Life to Live). Prospect Park will produce and deliver the shows,
maintaining their original format and length, through online platforms as well
as internet-capable televisions.
"We are privileged to continue the
legacy of two of the greatest programs to air on daytime television, and are
committed to delivering the storylines, characters and quality that audiences
have come to love for over 40 years. All My Children and One Life to Live are television icons, and we are looking forward
to providing anytime, anywhere viewing to their loyal community of millions,"
said Rich Frank and Jeffrey Kwatinetz, co-founders of Prospect Park. "Technology changes the way the public can and
will view television shows. Now that there are so many devices available
in addition to television sets, viewers are taking advantage of watching shows
where ever they are and on any number of devices. The driving force in
making the switch and attracting new audiences is to have outstanding programs
that people want to watch. We believe that by continuing to produce the
shows in their current hour format and with the same quality, viewers will
follow the show to our new, online network."
The license agreement comes after fans of the show - andadvertisers -- rallied against ABC's decision to cancel the soaps.
"I'm just so happy that ABC found
a home where the legacies of All My
Children and One Life to Live can
continue. I'm excited for their future with Prospect Park," said Agnes
Nixon, creator of both soaps.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.