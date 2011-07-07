ABC Licenses 'All My Children,' 'One Life to Live' to Prospect Park

ABC's long-running soaps All

My Children and One Life to Live have

been licensed to media and production company Prospect Park, it was jointly announced

Thursday.

The agreement, brokered by Disney/ABC Domestic

Television Group, allows media company

Prospect Park to continue production of the soaps, which are scheduled to

broadcast their final episodes on ABC on Friday, Sept. 23 (All My Children) and January 2012 (One Life to Live). Prospect Park will produce and deliver the shows,

maintaining their original format and length, through online platforms as well

as internet-capable televisions.

"We are privileged to continue the

legacy of two of the greatest programs to air on daytime television, and are

committed to delivering the storylines, characters and quality that audiences

have come to love for over 40 years. All My Children and One Life to Live are television icons, and we are looking forward

to providing anytime, anywhere viewing to their loyal community of millions,"

said Rich Frank and Jeffrey Kwatinetz, co-founders of Prospect Park. "Technology changes the way the public can and

will view television shows. Now that there are so many devices available

in addition to television sets, viewers are taking advantage of watching shows

where ever they are and on any number of devices. The driving force in

making the switch and attracting new audiences is to have outstanding programs

that people want to watch. We believe that by continuing to produce the

shows in their current hour format and with the same quality, viewers will

follow the show to our new, online network."

The license agreement comes after fans of the show - andadvertisers -- rallied against ABC's decision to cancel the soaps.

"I'm just so happy that ABC found

a home where the legacies of All My

Children and One Life to Live can

continue. I'm excited for their future with Prospect Park," said Agnes

Nixon, creator of both soaps.