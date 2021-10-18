ABC Hires CBS's Brianna Bennett as Senior VP for Network Drama
Studio exec developed 'Evil,' 'Seal Team' for CBS and Paramount Plus
ABC Entertainment said it hired Brianna Bennett as senior VP, network drama.
Bennett had been VP, drama development at ViacomCBS. She will report to Simran Sethi, executive VP, development and content strategy at ABC Entertainment. Her arrival follows the departure of senior VP Brian Morewitz in July.
“Brianna is an amazing creative executive whose intellect, instinct and passion will drive our drama development forward as we continue to prioritize, nurture and sustain culturally inclusive and impactful storytelling,” Sethi said. “Her depth of experience and love of broadcast television will serve ABC’s commitment to bold and groundbreaking content with a watchful eye toward intersectionality.”
As VP, drama development at CBS Studios since 2014, she was involved in developing Evil. In this role, she was actively involved with fostering Evil and Seal Team for CBS/Paramount Plus; Clarice and NCIS: Hawai’i for CBS; Dynasty, Nancy Drew, In the Dark and Walker for The CW; Insatiable for Netflix; The Lost Symbol for Peacock; and the upcoming Good Sam for CBS and 4400 and Tom Swift for The CW.
Prior to ViacomCBS, Bennett worked at Fox. She started her TV careers in the literary department at BWCS/ICM.
“I’m looking forward to working with Simran and the entire team on developing the next great drama for ABC, a network that has long been defined by some of the most important and trailblazing shows of our time,” said Bennett. “This is an exhilarating time to be a creator and writer in entertainment, especially for new and up-and-coming voices – there’s no limit to the stories we can tell.”
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting + Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.