ABC Hires CBS's Brianna Bennett as Senior VP for Network Drama

ABC Entertainment said it hired Brianna Bennett as senior VP, network drama.

Bennett had been VP, drama development at ViacomCBS. She will report to Simran Sethi, executive VP, development and content strategy at ABC Entertainment. Her arrival follows the departure of senior VP Brian Morewitz in July.

“Brianna is an amazing creative executive whose intellect, instinct and passion will drive our drama development forward as we continue to prioritize, nurture and sustain culturally inclusive and impactful storytelling,” Sethi said. “Her depth of experience and love of broadcast television will serve ABC’s commitment to bold and groundbreaking content with a watchful eye toward intersectionality.”

As VP, drama development at CBS Studios since 2014, she was involved in developing Evil. In this role, she was actively involved with fostering Evil and Seal Team for CBS/Paramount Plus; Clarice and NCIS: Hawai’i for CBS; Dynasty, Nancy Drew, In the Dark and Walker for The CW; Insatiable for Netflix; The Lost Symbol for Peacock; and the upcoming Good Sam for CBS and 4400 and Tom Swift for The CW.

Prior to ViacomCBS, Bennett worked at Fox. She started her TV careers in the literary department at BWCS/ICM.

“I’m looking forward to working with Simran and the entire team on developing the next great drama for ABC, a network that has long been defined by some of the most important and trailblazing shows of our time,” said Bennett. “This is an exhilarating time to be a creator and writer in entertainment, especially for new and up-and-coming voices – there’s no limit to the stories we can tell.”