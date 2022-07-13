ABC Gives ‘The Final Straw’ TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B+C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing TV’s most-promoted programming ranked by ad impressions. Our data covers the seven-day period through July 10.

ABC’s new game show The Final Straw -- executive produced by Peyton Manning and hosted by Janelle James -- is No. 1. The network also takes third place for another new game show, Generation Gap (a revival of a 1969 game show, The Generation Gap, that also aired on ABC), and fifth for the 19th season of The Bachelorette (nicknamed The Bachelorettes because it has two leads this time).

Rounding out the ranking: CBS reality competition ​​The Challenge: USA in second place and Food Network’s Me or the Menu in fourth.

Notably, The Challenge: USA scores the week’s highest iSpot Attention Index (119), meaning viewers were on average highly likely to watch its promos all the way through (vs. interrupting viewing by changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

1) The Final Straw, ABC

Impressions: 260,523,372

Interruption Rate: 1.23%

Attention Index: 107 (7% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 95%, Local 3%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $1,056,743

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $691,560

Impressions: 241,675,046

Interruption Rate: 1.44%

Attention Index: 119 (19% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 93%, Local 5%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $1,374,353

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $132,324

3) Generation Gap, ABC

Impressions: 230,319,052

Interruption Rate: 1.29%

Attention Index: 100 (0% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 89%, Local 9%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $860,249

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $328,544

4) Me or the Menu, Food Network

Impressions: 224,318,524

Interruption Rate: 1.48%

Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 98%, Local 0%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $603,175

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $214,406

5) The Bachelorette, ABC

Impressions: 206,471,418

Interruption Rate: 1.21%

Attention Index: 114 (14% fewer interruptions than avg.)

In-network Value: $765,700

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $895,549

* Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands *

Impressions: The total impressions within all U.S. households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD plus OTT, and Local.

Attention Score: Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

Attention Index: Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Impression Types: Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

In-Network Value: Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-Network Spend: The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live: A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

Local: A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD: This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load).

OTT: On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast). ■