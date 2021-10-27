ABC Gives ‘Queens’ TV’s Biggest Promo Push Three Weeks in a Row

B&C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by ad impressions. Our data covers the seven-day period through Oct. 24.

A promo for ABC’s new musical drama Queens tops the chart, marking the third week in a row at No 1.

And CBS once again takes second place to promote The Equalizer — as well as third place for Ghosts.

(CBS snagged third place the previous week, too, but it was to promote CSI: Vegas.)

The one cable network in the mix, HGTV, hypes the new (16th) season of Love It or List It in fourth place, while ABC gives some love to The Bachelorette in fifth.

Notably, The Equalizer spot has the week’s highest iSpot Attention Index (127), meaning viewers were on average highly likely to watch it all the way through (vs. interrupting it by changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

Also Read: Fall 2021 Premiere Dates

1) Queens, ABC

Impressions: 367,187,042

Interruption Rate: 1.34%

Attention Index: 97 (3% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 89%, Local 8%, VOD/OTT 3%

In-network Value: $2,154,900

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $883,422

2) The Equalizer, CBS

Impressions: 234,933,922

Interruption Rate: 1.00%

Attention Index: 127 (27% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 93%, Local 5%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $3,164,778

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $88,441

3) Ghosts, CBS

Impressions: 233,946,473

Interruption Rate: 1.45%

Attention Index: 93 (7% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 90%, Local 7%, VOD/OTT 3%

In-network Value: $3,402,795

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $194,338

4) Love It or List It, HGTV

Impressions: 226,664,940

Interruption Rate: 1.65%

Attention Index: 100 (0% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 99%, Local 0%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $922,960

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

5) The Bachelorette, ABC

Impressions: 207,153,469

Interruption Rate: 0.89%

Attention Index: 106 (6% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 85%, Local 12%, VOD/OTT 3%

In-network Value: $918,131

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $329,135

* Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands *

Impressions: The total impressions within all U.S. households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD plus OTT, and Local.

Attention Score: Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

Attention Index: Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Impression Types: Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

In-Network Value: Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-Network Spend: The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live: A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

Local: A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD: This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load).

OTT: On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).