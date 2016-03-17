ABC Gets Stacking Rights for Warner Bros. Shows

ABC has obtained the rights to offer all the current-season episodes of its Warner Bros. produced series on video on demand platforms during the TV season.

The "stacking rights" kick in during the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons. Until now, most networks were only able to offer the four or five most recent episodes on VOD.

When the season ends, Warner Bros. will have SVOD rights and early syndication rights to the shows. It will also have day-after electronic sell through rights as well as early DVD rights.

"This is a real win for network television viewers," said Jana Winograde, executive VP, business operations, ABC Entertainment. "Giving our audience even more opportunities to catch up on their favorite shows in their entirety, on demand, only enhances their loyalty to and engagement with ABC and our series."

"Along with our partners at ABC, we're pleased to offer viewers the convenience to discover and watch our shows on their own schedule and on the screen they choose," said Craig Hunegs, president, business and strategy, Warner Bros. Television Group. "For our studio, the more people watch our shows, the more valuable they become for us over the long run."

Warner Bros. also gave stacking rights to Turner Broadcasting for some of the original series it creates for TNT and TBS.

