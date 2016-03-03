ABC Renews ‘Grey’s Anatomy’, ‘Scandal’, ‘Quantico’, Others

ABC has issued pickup orders for a batch of shows that includes Shondaland series Grey's Anatomy, Scandal and How to Get Away With Murder, veterans Dancing With the Stars and The Bachelor, and the rookie Quantico.

Also making the cut for 2016-2017 are America’s Funniest Home Videos, Black-ish, Fresh Off the Boat, The Goldbergs, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., The Middle, Modern Family, Once Upon a Time -- show co-creator Adam Horowitz tweeted of Once's renewal earlier Thursday -- and Shark Tank.

Not included in ABC’s announcement are Blood and Oil, American Crime, The Muppets, Castle, Dr. Ken, Galavant and others. An ABC rep said there was no information on the fate of those series.

“We’re very proud of our strong roster of performers, and we’re excited about what they will bring us creatively next season,” said Channing Dungey, president, ABC Entertainment.

Dungey replaced Paul Lee atop ABC entertainment last month, and is tasked with unearthing hits beyond the network’s Thursday Shonda Rhimes block.