‘Once Upon a Time’ Renewed by ABC for Season Six
ABC fairytale drama Once Upon a Time has been picked up for season six, according to a tweet from Adam Horowitz, the co-creator.
“Thrilled to announce that #OnceUponATime has been picked up for season 6! Thank you ABC and thank you to the most extraordinary fans ever!” posted @AdamHorowitz.
Once Upon a Time debuted in the fall of 2011. Fairy tale characters, from Snow White to Cinderella to Hercules, have popped up in the real-world town in which the series is set.
The show’s midseason premiere is March 6, after signing off in December to a 1.4 in adults 18-49.
Later Thursday, the network confirmed Horowitz's tweet and announced additional renewals.
