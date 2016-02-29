Disney Channels Shift On-Demand Windows

The Walt Disney Co. said its Disney Channels are changing their windowing strategy by making new episodes of shows available on all platforms the same day they premiere on linear networks.

Previously, shows weren’t available on VOD or the Watch Disney apps until the day after they debut on a linear channel.

The change is effective March 1 and affects Disney Channel, Disney Junior and Disney XD.

“As our viewers are increasingly presented with more viewing options, our goal is to give them a consistent offering and to ensure that performance is maximized across all platforms,” said Paul DeBendittis, senior VP, programming strategy at Disney Channels Wordwide.