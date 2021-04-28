ABC Gave the Oscars TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by ad impressions. Our data covers the 7-day period through April 25.

On the strength of 400 million TV ad impressions, ABC’s promo for the 2021 Oscars tops our chart. (All those impressions, though, failed to motivate a sufficient number of viewers to tune in, and ratings for the telecast hit a historic low .)

Cable networks round out the ranking, with Discovery trying to hook viewers on the new season of Deadliest Catch in second place, Freeform hyping new teen drama/thriller Cruel Summer in third, HGTV building excitement for new show No Demo Reno in fourth, and Food Network giving some love to Worst Cooks in America in fifth.

Notably, the Deadliest Catch spot has the highest iSpot Attention Index (112) in this week’s ranking, meaning viewers were on average highly likely to watch it all the way through (vs. interrupting it by changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

1) 2021 Oscars, ABC

Impressions: 400,128,374

Interruption Rate: 1.61%

Attention Index: 101 (1% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 86%, Local 13%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $2,108,978

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $930,466

2) Deadliest Catch, Discovery

Impressions: 172,551,220

Interruption Rate: 1.50%

Attention Index: 112 (12% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 97%, Local 2%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $772,320

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $22,913

3) Cruel Summer, Freeform

Impressions: 166,655,649

Interruption Rate: 1.87%

Attention Index: 103 (3% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 90%, Local 8%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $651,703

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $212,983

4) No Demo Reno, HGTV

Impressions: 165,369,176

Interruption Rate: 1.69%

Attention Index: 104 (4% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 98%, Local 1%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $779,726

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

5) Worst Cooks in America, Food Network

Impressions: 158,411,932

Interruption Rate: 1.15%

Attention Index: 110 (10% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 98%, Local 1%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $619,733

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

*Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands*

Impressions - The total impressions within all US households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD+OTT, and Local.

Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Imp. Types - Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

In-network Value - Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-network Spend - The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live - A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

Local - A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD - This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load)

OTT - On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).