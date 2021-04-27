Oscars Ratings Way, Way Down

The Oscars averaged 9.85 million total viewers on ABC Sunday, April 25, a 58% plunge from last year’s telecast, which had represented a record low. The 93rd Academy Awards posted a 1.9 rating in viewers 18-49, a 64% decline from the previous year.

Last year’s event, in February, drew 23.6 million total viewers, and earned a 5.3 rating in viewers 18-49. In 2019, the Oscars had nearly 30 million total viewers and scored a 7.7 in the key demo.

Jesse Collins, Stacey Sher and Steven Soderbergh produced the 2021 Oscars, which happened at Union Station Los Angeles and the Dolby Theatre. Presenters included Angela Bassett, Halle Berry, Bong Joon Ho, Don Cheadle, Bryan Cranston, Harrison Ford, Regina King and Brad Pitt.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences hosts the Oscars.

Best Picture was between Judas and the Black Messiah, Mank, Minari, Nomadland, Promising Young Woman, Sound of Metal, The Father and The Trial of the Chicago 7. Nomadland won.

Disney Advertising Sales announced last week that commercials for the 2021 Oscars were sold out.