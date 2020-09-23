ABC Gave the Emmys TV’s Biggest Promo Push
By Eleanor Semeraro, Analyst and Contributor, TV[R]EV
And more from Promo Mojo, our exclusive weekly ranking of the programming networks are promoting most heavily
B&C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by ad impressions. Our data covers the seven-day period through Sept. 20.
On the strength of nearly 326 million TV ad impressions, a promo for ABC’s Emmys telecast is No. 1.
NFL Network takes second place to drum up some excitement for Thursday Night Football, while Fox grabs two slots: third place to promote Filthy Rich, and fourth to hype The Masked Singer. Rounding out our ranking: a general promo for the “Discovery family of networks” — including Discovery, HGTV, Food Network, OWN and ID.
Notably, the Discovery spot has the highest iSpot Attention Index (105) in our ranking, meaning viewers were on average highly likely to watch it all the way through (vs. interrupting it by changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).
1) 2020 Emmys, ABC
Impressions: 325,971,921
Completion Rate: 98.63
Attention Index: 104 (4% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Imp. Types: National 81%, Local 18%, VOD/OTT 1%
In-network Value: $2,726,206
Out-of-network Est. Spend: $1,194,362
2) Thursday Night Football, NFL Network
Impressions: 290,065,352
Completion Rate: 99.15
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)
Imp. Types: National 95%, Local 4%, VOD/OTT 1%
In-network Value: $481,942
Out-of-network Est. Spend: $5,746,358
3) Filthy Rich, Fox
Impressions: 231,121,869
Completion Rate: 98.67
Attention Index: 100
Imp. Types: National 88%, Local 10%, VOD/OTT 2%
In-network Value: $1,228,100
Out-of-network Est. Spend: $2,341,685
4) The Masked Singer, Fox
Impressions: 213,681,261
Completion Rate: 98.99
Attention Index: 103 (3% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Imp. Types: National 87%, Local 11%, VOD/OTT 2%
In-network Value: $1,638,789
Out-of-network Est. Spend: $2,039,298
5) Discovery family of networks, Discovery Inc.
Impressions: 201,091,880
Completion Rate: 98.77
Attention Index: 105 (5% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Imp. Types: National 97%, Local 2%, VOD/OTT 1%
In-network Value: $1,110,092
Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00
*Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands*
Impressions - The total impressions within all US households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD+OTT, and Local.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.
Imp. Types - Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.
In-network Value - Estimated media value of in-network promos.
Out-of-network Spend - The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.
National: Live - A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.
Local - A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.
VOD - This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load)
OTT - On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).
