ABC Family Orders ‘Recovery Road’ to Series

ABC Family has added scripted drama Recovery Road, ordering it to series on Tuesday.

The drama is based on Blake Nelson’s young-adult novel of the same name, which focuses on a teenage girl dealing with addiction.

This marks the first scripted series order since Karey Burke came aboard the network to head up program development. Last week, ABC Family ordered a transgender docuseries from Ryan Seacrest Productions.

“ABC Family is best known for its ground-breaking original series and Recovery Road is right in our wheel-house,” said Burke. “This series will explore relevant social issues for our audience and shine a light on addiction. It’s a powerful addition to our line up and the strong, authentic characters are sure to resonate with our audience.”

The pilot was written by Bert V. Royal and Karen DiConcetto, who will also serve as executive producers, alongside Craig Piligian and Beth Miller from Pilgrim Studios and Danielle VonZerneck.