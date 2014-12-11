ABC Family Orders Transgender Docuseries From Ryan Seacrest

ABC Family has ordered a transgender-themed docuseries from Ryan Searcrest Productions called My Transparent Life.

The unscripted series centers on a teenager named Ben who after finding out his parents are getting a divorce, learns that his father is becoming a woman.

“ABC Family is best known for its complex, loving and relatable family programming, and we are so proud to partner with Ryan Seacrest Productions to share Ben's incredible real-life story,” said ABC Family president Tom Ascheim. “While Ben’s family situation is unusual, the themes and coming-of-age issues are universal, and we think our viewers will find a real connection to them.”

The series is essentially a real-life version of Amazon’s critically praised Transparent, which sees Jeffrey Tambor portray a middle-aged man who is transitioning into a becoming a woman.

The series will be produced by Ryan Seacrest, Eugene Young, Rabih Gholam and George Moll for Ryan Seacrest Productions, as well as Paul Barosse.