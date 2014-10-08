ABC Family Taps Karey Burke to Head Up Development

ABC Family has hired Karey Burke to oversee its development as executive VP of programming and development.

Burke, who will report to ABC Family president Tom Ascheim, effectively replaces Kate Juergens, who left in July (Juergens was executive VP for much of her tenure before getting bumped up to chief creative officer).

This is the first executive post for Burke since her days heading NBC’s scripted slate last decade, where she oversaw hits Friends, ER, West Wing and Will & Grace. Most recently, her production company Dark Toy Entertainment, inked an overall deal with ABC Studios. She was also an early partner with Ashton Kutcher with his Katalyst Films banner.

“Karey is a proven hit maker, has worked across all genres of television and successfully held different roles as a buyer, seller and producer,” said Ascheim. “She is a dynamic leader with a vision for our programming that will result in more stand-out, must-commit, must-share content.”

Burke is second major executive hire under Ascheim, who took over as president in December. In July he brought former Style Network president Salaam Coleman Smith on board as executive VP of strategy and programming.