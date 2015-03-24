ABC Family Orders Comedy 'Kevin From Work'

ABC Family has given a series order to comedy Kevin From Work. The single-camera half-hour series is set to premiere in summer.

Kevin From Work is created and executive produced by writer Barbie Adler. Kapital Entertainment's Aaron Kaplan will also serve as executive producer, as will McG, who directed the pilot and will direct multiple upcoming episodes.

"Single camera represents the evolution of our comedy brand,“ said ABC Family executive VP of programming and development Karey Burke. "Kevin From Work is an endearingly awkward love story – this time from the guys’ point of view.”

Kevin From Work is the first comedy ordered by ABC Family under Burke, who joined the network in October. In February, ABC Family canceled multi-camera comedy Melissa & Joey and renewed another multi-cam, Baby Daddy, for a fifth season.

“We’re opening the aperture of our focus a little bit wider to include more points of view while remaining very focused on a millennial audience,” Burke told B&C in March, adding that the network would more aggressively pursue male viewers.