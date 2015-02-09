ABC Family Cancels ‘Melissa & Joey’

ABC Family has canceled Melissa & Joey. The family comedy’s fourth season will wrap production this week and. Its final episode will be broadcast this summer.

The series was renewed for its fourth season in March 2014, ensuring it would pass the 100-episode mark.

"We are proud of the milestones Melissa & Joey has achieved, being the network’s first sitcom to reach 100 episodes and the network’s first comedy to win a People’s Choice Award," said Karey Burke, ABC Family executive VP of programming and development. "Now that the kids are grown and Mel and Joe have married and are looking toward starting a family, it seemed like a natural time to bring the series to a close. We are grateful to Melissa Joan Hart and Joey Lawrence, and the whole cast and crew who worked so hard on this successful show."