ABC Family Renews 'Baby Daddy,' 'Melissa & Joey'

ABC Family has renewed a pair of series Baby Daddy and Melissa & Joey (pictured) for fourth seasons each.

The renewal will see Melissa & Joey pass the 100 episode mark.

Additionally, ABC Family has put in development three drama pilots. Alice in Arabia follows a rebellious American teenage girl who gets kidnapped by her Saudi Arabian extended family after a tragedy strikes her parents. Recovery Road, based on the young adult novel from Blake Nelson, focuses on a teenage girl dealing with addiction. Unstrung follows a brother and sister in the professional tennis world tour.

“These three powerful new dramas are a great fit with ABC Family’s brand of original programming known for diverse stories that challenge as well as entertain our viewers,” said Tom Ascheim, ABC Family president. “We’re also delighted to produce more episodes of Melissa & Joey and Baby Daddy, two series that together have helped ABC Family establish a strong comedy block that continues to make our audience laugh out loud.”