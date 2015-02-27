ABC Family Renews ‘Baby Daddy’ for Fifth Season

Just as production wraps on its fourth season, ABC Family has renewed Baby Daddy season five, the network said on Friday.

The series is the top cable show in its Wednesdays 8:30 p.m. timeslot among adults 18-34, women 18-34 and females 12-34. Baby Daddy is also the #1 original cable TV telecast for women 18-49.

“Comedy is an important part of ABC Family's make-up,” said Karey Burke, executive VP, programming & development. "We’re excited to see where Dan takes these lovable characters and look forward to more great comedy from the cast."

Baby Daddy’s fourth season wraps March 18.