ABC Family Confirms 'Hunger Games' Acquisition
As first reported by B&C,
ABC Family has acquired the television premiere rights to Lionsgate's The Hunger Games, the network officially
announced Monday.
The blockbuster film opened with an estimated $155 million at
the North American box office this weekend, making in the third-highest opening
ever. The deal also includes the rights to the franchise's second film Catching Fire, with both films to begin
airing on ABC Family in 2014.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but ABC Family likely
agreed to pay more than the typical 8% to 12% of domestic box office that basic
cable networks tend to pay for theatricals due to the strong demand in the
market for rights to the highly anticipated film, according to a source with
knowledge of the negotiation.
"It's an
understatement to say that we are thrilled to add the first two films of The
Hunger Games franchise to our channel lineup," said ABC Family President
Michael Riley. "This tremendous opening weekend reinforces what we have already
learned -- a powerful heroine, themes of romance and iconic characters will
keenly resonate with our Millennial audience. This franchise will continue to
enhance our network for years to come."
Based on the 2008 young adult novel of the same name by
Suzanne Collins, The Hunger Games is
set in a post-apocalyptic world and chronicles an annual event where one boy
and one girl from each of 12 districts are selected by lottery to compete in a
televised battle to the death. The film stars Jennifer Lawrence, Josh
Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth, Woody Harrelson and Elizabeth Banks.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.