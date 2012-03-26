ABC Family Confirms 'Hunger Games' Acquisition

As first reported by B&C,

ABC Family has acquired the television premiere rights to Lionsgate's The Hunger Games, the network officially

announced Monday.

The blockbuster film opened with an estimated $155 million at

the North American box office this weekend, making in the third-highest opening

ever. The deal also includes the rights to the franchise's second film Catching Fire, with both films to begin

airing on ABC Family in 2014.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but ABC Family likely

agreed to pay more than the typical 8% to 12% of domestic box office that basic

cable networks tend to pay for theatricals due to the strong demand in the

market for rights to the highly anticipated film, according to a source with

knowledge of the negotiation.

"It's an

understatement to say that we are thrilled to add the first two films of The

Hunger Games franchise to our channel lineup," said ABC Family President

Michael Riley. "This tremendous opening weekend reinforces what we have already

learned -- a powerful heroine, themes of romance and iconic characters will

keenly resonate with our Millennial audience. This franchise will continue to

enhance our network for years to come."

Based on the 2008 young adult novel of the same name by

Suzanne Collins, The Hunger Games is

set in a post-apocalyptic world and chronicles an annual event where one boy

and one girl from each of 12 districts are selected by lottery to compete in a

televised battle to the death. The film stars Jennifer Lawrence, Josh

Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth, Woody Harrelson and Elizabeth Banks.