ABC Airs Alex Trebek Special Nov. 8

ABC airs Alex Trebek, Remembered: A 20/20 Special Sunday, Nov. 8 at 10 p.m ET. Trebek hosted Jeopardy! and died Nov. 8 at age 80 after a battle with cancer. The one-hour special features Trebek interviews with Good Morning America anchors Michael Strahan and Robin Roberts and GMA 3 co-anchor T.J. Holmes, in which Trebek spoke about his cancer battle and what he hoped his final days would be like.

Strahan also interviewed Trebek’s wife Jean.

Chris Connelly hosts the special, which includes “a behind-the-scenes look at Jeopardy! through Trebek’s eyes and rare footage of his early start on television,” said ABC.

20/20 is anchored by David Muir and Amy Robach. David Sloan is senior executive producer and Terri Lichstein is senior broadcast producer. Ann Reynolds is senior producer, and Alison Lynn and Tami Sheheri are producers of this special.