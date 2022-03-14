‘Abbott Elementary’ Gets Season Two on ABC
By Michael Malone published
Quinta Brunson comedy receives renewal
ABC comedy Abbott Elementary has been renewed for a second season. Quinta Brunson created the show, about passionate teachers and a “slightly tone-deaf” principal, according to ABC, working together in a struggling Philadelphia school.
The show premiered in December. ABC announced the renewal with a memo said to be from Principal Ava Coleman. “The camera crew I hired to showcase all that I’ve made happen at our beautiful school thinks I’m a star,” she said. “I mean, are we surprised? No, we’re not :) With that said, it is with great pleasure that I share they’ll be returning for the 2022-2023 school year! That’s right–Abbott Elementary Season Two is coming to a screen near you.”
Janelle James plays Coleman. The cast also includes Tyler James Williams, Chris Perfetti, Lisa Ann Walter and Sheryl Lee Ralph.
Brunson executive produces along with Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker and Randall Einhorn.
“Though these incredible educators may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do—even if they don’t love the school district’s less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children,” goes the ABC description. ■
