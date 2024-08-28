Aaron Silverman Named Executive Producer on ‘ABC News Live First’

Aaron Silverman has been named executive producer on ABC News Live First. He comes from CNN, where he had been senior broadcast producer on CNN This Morning and New Day.

Almin Karamehmedovic, who was named ABC News president earlier this month, saluted Silverman in a note to staff. “Our commitment to covering every story on every device our audience uses to consume news is stronger than ever. With the upcoming launch of ABC News Live on the Disney Plus streaming platform, combined with our seamless collaboration with the network’s special events coverage -- as evidenced recently with the late-breaking ABCNL special report on the Israeli-Hezbollah strikes last Saturday -- and the addition of weekend hours, we are delivering for our audience, 24/7,” the note said in part.

“All of this makes it even more special to have Aaron join the talented ABC News Live team, working closely with [anchor] Diane Macedo. We look forward to the expertise and passion he will bring to our powerhouse streaming channel.”

Before his time at CNN, Silverman worked in local TV. After graduating from Syracuse, he produced morning news at KNDU Kennewick (Washington), then produced at KPTV Portland, KGTV San Diego and WHDH Boston.