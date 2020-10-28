Samsung TV Plus Adds ABC News Live Channel

ABC News Live is being added to Samsung TV Plus, the OTT programming app found in Samsung’s newer model smart TVs and its Android-powered smart phones.

ABC News Live is ABC News’ 24/7 streaming news channel that presents coverage of live events, breaking news and analysis from around the world. It features original programs such as evening newscast ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis, ABC News Live Update with Diane Macedo, and issues-oriented political program Your Voice Your Vote: The Breakdown with Macedo and Terry Moran.

ABC News Live averaged 23 million monthly viewers from March to August 2020—over double its average viewership from the previous six months.

With the addition of ABC News Live, Samsung TV Plus now touts 10 news channels, including CBSN, NewsNOW from FOX, Bloomberg TV+ UHD, Cheddar, Yahoo Finance, Newsy, USA Today, Newsmax and TYT Network.

Samsung is the second most popular maker of smart phones in the U.S next to Apple and its iPhone. And it’s the No. smart TV brand, controlling more than 30% of the market.

Samsung TV Plus is available on 2016-2020 Samsung smart TVs and on Samsung Galaxy S10, S20, Note10 and Note 20 mobile devices.

“Samsung TV Plus is all about delivering free and instant access to linear TV and streaming to our enormous community of viewers,” said Salek Brodsky, VP of strategic partnerships and business development for Samsung Electronics, in a statement. “The addition of ABC News Live extends our commitment to a wide variety of programming—not just in news, but in sports, entertainment, movies, music, and more.”