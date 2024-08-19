Almin Karamehmedovic Named ABC News President

Almin Karamehmedovic has been named president of ABC News. He succeeds Kim Godwin, who stepped down as president in May.

Karamehmedovic has been senior executive producer on World News Tonight with David Muir. His new role gives him oversight of that newscast, in addition to Good Morning America, The View, 20/20 and Nightline, as well as ABC News Live, ABC News Studios and special events coverage.

“Almin has devoted his career to ABC News, mastering every role and elevating excellence in journalism by connecting with viewers in a very meaningful and profound way that resonates with them,” said Debra OConnell, president, News Group and Networks, Disney Entertainment. “He is a widely respected, seasoned journalist of the highest order who has worked his way up to senior executive producer of World News Tonight with David Muir, earning the trust of colleagues and industry peers along the way. I have no doubt ABC News will reach new heights under his leadership.”

Karamehmedovic has overseen the production and all daily operations of World News Tonight with David Muir since August 2014. In January 2022, News Content Development, including short- and long-form projects on streaming and broadcast, was added to his purview as his role expanded from executive producer to senior executive producer.

“I approach this role with great respect and humility, not only for the hundreds of colleagues around the world whose tireless contributions fuel the unflinching and unbiased reporting of ABC News but also for the viewers we serve,” said Karamehmedovic. “Our team represents the best in journalism. We are grateful to have Debra OConnell, who sets the bar for all of us in a meaningful and supportive way that enables us to thrive in a profession we revere and love.”

Prior to World News Tonight, Karamehmedovic was executive producer of Nightline starting in 2008.

He joined ABC News as a freelance video editor based in London in 1998.