Aaron Meyerson Replaces Terry Wood At CTD
CBS Television Distribution has named Aaron Meyerson
president, programming and development, CTD President John Nogawski announced
Monday.
Meyerson replaces Terry Wood, who announced she was leavingCTD in November.
In his new position, Meyerson will oversee CTD's current
programming including Entertainment
Tonight and Judge Judy as well as
assume responsibility for first-run development. He joins CTD from tech startup
Coincident TV, and was previously SVP, alternative programming, for MTV
Networks and SVP, development and production, for Oxygen.
"Having developed hit shows for Oxygen and MTV, Aaron brings
a new sensibility to the syndication marketplace. He comes to us with a fresh
set of eyes, knowledge of our core female audience and an acumen for creating
new financial models for production," Nogawski said in a statement. "Even
with our strong foundation of top-rated shows in every daypart, we cannot
stop looking for our next hit. With Aaron's relationships and expertise, we are
open for business to aggressively pursue new genres and business models from
inside CTD as well as from outside production entities."
Meyerson has an undergraduate degree in
economics from the University of California, Berkeley, and an MBA from the
Stanford University Graduate School of Business.
