Aaron Meyerson Replaces Terry Wood At CTD

CBS Television Distribution has named Aaron Meyerson

president, programming and development, CTD President John Nogawski announced

Monday.

Meyerson replaces Terry Wood, who announced she was leavingCTD in November.

In his new position, Meyerson will oversee CTD's current

programming including Entertainment

Tonight and Judge Judy as well as

assume responsibility for first-run development. He joins CTD from tech startup

Coincident TV, and was previously SVP, alternative programming, for MTV

Networks and SVP, development and production, for Oxygen.

"Having developed hit shows for Oxygen and MTV, Aaron brings

a new sensibility to the syndication marketplace. He comes to us with a fresh

set of eyes, knowledge of our core female audience and an acumen for creating

new financial models for production," Nogawski said in a statement. "Even

with our strong foundation of top-rated shows in every daypart, we cannot

stop looking for our next hit. With Aaron's relationships and expertise, we are

open for business to aggressively pursue new genres and business models from

inside CTD as well as from outside production entities."

Meyerson has an undergraduate degree in

economics from the University of California, Berkeley, and an MBA from the

Stanford University Graduate School of Business.