Aaron Katersky, Faith Abubey, Elizabeth Schulze Named Correspondents at ABC News

Aaron Katersky, ABC News senior investigative reporter, Faith Abubey, ABC News multiplatform reporter, and Elizabeth Schulze, ABC News multiplatform reporter, have been promoted to correspondents. Katersky is in New York. Abubey and Schulze are in Washington, D.C., and Abubey shifts to Atlanta next year.

Katersky joined ABC in 2003 as a reporter with ABC News Radio, embedded with the Marines in Iraq.

Abubey joined ABC News in late 2020 and has been a reporter, newsreader and fill-in anchor. She previously was an anchor and investigative reporter at WXIA Atlanta.

Schulze joined ABC News in 2020 after eight years at CNBC. She hosts the ABC News Live “Prime” series Cashing In With Elizabeth Schulze and fills in as anchor on ABC News Live.

“As we continue to cover a fast-breaking news cycle spanning wars, the 2024 election, and a constant stream of breaking national and international stories, I look forward to more unmatched journalism from these three powerhouse reporters,” said Kim Godwin, ABC News president, in a note to staff.