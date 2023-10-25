Aaron Fernandez-Wische Named VP of Content Creation and Distribution at KRIV Houston

Aaron Fernandez-Wische has been named VP of content creation and distribution for KRIV Houston, known as Fox 26. Starting October 25th, he oversees all editorial, business and administration functions for KRIV-KTXH’s news and content creation and develops strategies across multiple platforms. He reports to D’Artagnan Bebel, KRIV-KTXH senior VP and general manager.

"I am pleased to announce that Aaron will be our next newsroom leader,” said Bebel. “He clearly understands the disruption and changed landscape of the media business and is ready to help reinvent the information gathering and dissemination process to meet consumers when, where, and how they choose to consume."

Susan Schiller had been VP and news director at KRIV-KTXH until September.

KRIV-KTXH are part of Fox Television Stations.

Fernandez-Wische has worked at Graham Media Group’s KPRC Houston since 2012, first as a senior executive producer, and most recently, as assistant news director. Prior to that, he was executive producer of special projects and investigations at KNXV Phoenix, KTVT Dallas, WTTG Washington and WFTS Tampa.

Previously, Fernandez-Wische was special projects producer and manager at WEWS Cleveland. Earlier in his career, he was a producer at KRIV, KOTV Tulsa, and KRIS Corpus Christi.

"I'm honored to be chosen for this reimagined leadership role working alongside the dedicated and passionate team at Fox 26,” Fernandez-Wische said. “I am committed to helping local news evolve, serving audiences when and where they need us with the trusted information, and connecting Houstonians in ways that enlighten, entertain, and improve their quality of life."